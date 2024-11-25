Maryam Nawaz meets ADB director Dr. Emma Xiaoqin to boost cooperation

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif held an important meeting with Dr. Emma Xiaoqin Fan, the Country Director of the Asian Development Bank (ADB), to discuss avenues for enhancing collaboration between the provincial government and the ADB. The meeting, held in Lahore on Monday, focused on key areas such as agriculture, health, education, infrastructure, environmental protection, and digital development.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz acknowledged the significant role played by the Asian Development Bank in the development of Punjab and its contribution to the province's economic recovery. She emphasized that the provincial government is actively advancing its socio-economic development agenda, guided by comprehensive planning and initiatives aimed at improving public welfare.

Dr. Emma Xiaoqin Fan praised the Punjab government’s efforts in women empowerment and public welfare, highlighting the ADB’s continued support for the province’s development initiatives. She expressed the bank’s keen interest in further strengthening its partnership with Pakistan, underscoring the importance of continued collaboration to drive sustainable development and growth in the region.

The meeting also served as a platform to discuss ongoing and future projects under ADB’s support, with both sides expressing optimism about the positive impact of their cooperation on Punjab's socio-economic development.