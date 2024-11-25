Monday, November 25, 2024
CM Maryam Nawaz slams PTI protest for attacks on police

Web Desk
5:38 PM | November 25, 2024
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz strongly condemned the attack on police personnel by PTI workers during their protests.

Expressing deep sorrow over the violence, the chief minister said it was regrettable that over 20 police officers, including an SP, DSP, and SHO, were injured in the attacks.

Protesters were reportedly armed with short machine guns, tear gas, and other weapons.

She alleged that police weapons were used in the attacks on Punjab Police, with incidents of firing reported in Ghazi Barotha, Mianwali, Hazara Motorway, and other areas. Despite these provocations, Punjab Police remained unarmed to avoid clashes.

Maryam Nawaz accused PTI of using provincial government resources to fuel the protest, describing it as armed terrorism rather than a legitimate demonstration. She recalled that during a previous protest, a police constable was martyred, and over 25 personnel were injured.

The chief minister criticized the use of one province's police force to attack another province, calling it a blow to national unity and a deeply troubling precedent.

