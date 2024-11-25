NADRA to launch self-service kiosks in Karachi

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced plans to introduce self-service kiosks in Karachi to simplify the renewal and re-issuance processes for smart national identity cards (NICs).

These automated machines will allow citizens to complete biometric verification, capture photographs, and upload required documents independently, eliminating the need for operators and long queues.

Initially, the kiosks will be installed at NADRA Mega Centers, with plans to expand to railway stations, airports, shopping malls, and educational institutions. Citizens will be able to finalize applications for NIC renewals or lost card re-issuance and receive their documents, including NICs and B-Forms, at their provided addresses within 15 days.

Following a trial phase, the kiosks will go live at Mega Centers, and NADRA plans to integrate point-of-sale (POS) systems in the future, enabling credit or debit card payments for added convenience.