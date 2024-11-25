Monday, November 25, 2024
Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital to be expanded in phases

NEWS WIRE
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment and Research Centre will be expanded in different phases and modern cancer treatment equipment will be installed. The mega project will be completed in two phases, while the first phase would be completed in 12 months. Primary & Secondary Health Care sources told APP Sunday that the launching of work on the first phase is on the cards. This hospital will be the first complete government cancer hospital in Pakistan where level-three and level-four cancer patients will also be treated free of charge, they said.  The institute will have pediatric oncology, operation theaters, 10-radiation therapy bunkers, ICU and a 30-bed emergency ward. They said that the cancer hospital will be the first modern hospital of its kind in the public sector.

Patients will be provided with modern and quality medical facilities. Meanwhile, the Punjab chief minister has given instructions to the Health department for the early completion of this hospital.

