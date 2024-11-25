Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

One killed, six injured in road mishaps

NEWS WIRE
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BUREWALA  -  A young man was killed while six people sustained serious injuries in two separate incidents reported in the city on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, an incident of collision between two motorcycles was reported near Old Post Office Chowk in which a young man was killed and two others sustained injuries. Meanwhile, two motorcycles collided head on at Jamlera Road due to over-speeding in which four persons received injuries. The rescue officials said that three injured were reported to be in critical condition after they were shifted to hospitals. The police concerned also started investigation into the incidents while the process of identification of the dead and the injured was under way.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1732418119.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024