Online fraud cases surge in south Punjab

MULTAN - Online fraud is on the rise in South Punjab, with an increasing number of victims registering complaints with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). The cases largely involve swindlers exploiting poor communities through deceitful tactics, such as misusing thumb impressions for fraudulent account openings in micro-finance institutions. An FIA official revealed that fraudsters often target rural areas, promising lucrative schemes to poor villagers particularly women. These schemes involve collecting thumb impressions from victims under false pretenses, which are later used to open accounts with micro-finance institutions without their knowledge. Such accounts are subsequently used for illegal activities, leaving the victims in legal trouble despite their innocence. Salman Amjid, a resident of Multan, recently fell victim to one such scam. He was contacted on social media by fraudsters posing as distant relatives. Using psychological tricks and a fabricated narrative, they managed to extract a significant sum of money from him. The official underscored the urgency of addressing these crimes, particularly by tightening account-opening procedures for micro-finance institutions. “Many victims are unaware of how their thumb impressions are used until they face legal complications,” an FIA official explained. The agency is advocating for stricter verification processes to safeguard vulnerable populations. Despite their efforts, the FIA faces significant challenges due to resource constraints. “Each investigation officer is currently handling over 350 active cases,” the official disclosed. This workload hampers the agency’s ability to resolve cases promptly, leaving victims waiting for justice. The officials stressed the need for collaborative action, including enhanced public awareness campaigns and improved regulations for financial institutions especially for account opening. They urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities immediately to curb the growing menace.

The FIA remains committed to tackling online fraud and ensuring justice for victims.

However, the need for additional resources and updated regulations is crucial to addressing the issue effectively and protecting vulnerable communities in South Punjab, they added.