PA resolution calls for ban on PTI over alleged extremism, violence

A resolution calling for a ban on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a major opposition party in Punjab, was submitted to the Punjab Assembly Secretariat on Monday.

The resolution, introduced by PML-N member Hina Parvez Butt, labeled the PTI as an extremist party and urged its immediate prohibition.

It strongly condemned what it described as an attack on the federation by PTI workers acting in groups.

According to the resolution, the province’s chief executive and the former first lady were allegedly involved in actions undermining the federation.

It further claimed that rioters and miscreants had injured police officers and set vehicles ablaze.

The resolution accused the group of orchestrating a deliberate conspiracy, causing harm to lives and property.

It stated that the country suffered a financial loss of Rs190 billion due to the PTI's one-day protest.