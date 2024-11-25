Monday, November 25, 2024
Pak Embassy launches arts, crafts, literature series

NEWS WIRE
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, International

Washington  -  The Embassy of Pakistan hosted an exhibition dedicated to the art of Islamic calligraphy. The exhibition formed the inaugural event in the “Pakistan Arts, Crafts, and Literature Series” featuring the acclaimed calligrapher, Ayesha Kamal.

The exhibition was attended by diplomats, US government officials, cultural enthusiasts, media representatives and the Pakistani American community.

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh welcomed the guests and expressed his admiration for the artist’s talent. He emphasised the importance of preserving and promoting Pakistan’s rich art and cultural heritage. 

“Islamic calligraphy is not just a visual art form, but a profound expression of faith and spirituality,” said Ambassador Sheikh. “It is a salient exponent of the rich cultural heritage yielded by the Islamic faith.” Tracing the historical evolution of calligraphy, Ambassador Sheikh underscored significant contributions of the Muslim world, from the early Quranic manuscripts and inscriptions to the golden age of calligraphy during the Ottoman Empire.

“Pakistan’s calligraphers have made significant contributions to the evolution and refinement of this art form, including Sadequain and Ustad Allah Bux,” said the Ambassador.  

During her remarks, Ayesha Kamal expressed her gratitude to Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh for his support in making the event possible. She also shared insights into the techniques and inspirations behind her art.

The exhibition featured a representative array of calligraphic works, showcasing the intricate patterns and flowing script that define this ancient art form. Visitors were fascinated by the beauty and precision of Ayesha Kamal’s work, reflecting deep spiritual and cultural significance of Islamic calligraphy.

While expressing gratitude to the audience, Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh assured that the embassy will organize more events in the future to highlight the rich artistic heritage, intricate crafts, and captivating culture of Pakistan.

