Pakistan, Belarus sign MoUs to boost trade, cooperation

Pakistan and Belarus signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the Pakistan-Belarus Business Forum to strengthen bilateral trade and cooperation.

Among the key agreements, Nutrifood & Pharmaceutical Company and Belarusian firm Belcut committed to a five-year partnership. Shahzad Trade Links also signed MoUs with Minsk Motor Plant for production supply and with Belshina for tire distribution in Pakistan.

Speaking at the forum, Federal Minister for Commerce Sardar Jam Kamal highlighted the durability of Belarusian tractors in Pakistan and underscored the importance of enhancing trade relations.

He invited foreign investment in energy, agriculture, and ICT sectors, emphasizing Pakistan’s openness to collaboration.

The two nations also agreed on a 2025-27 roadmap, outlining practical steps to deepen cooperation.

The minister advocated for increased exports of meat, dairy, and agricultural products, called for the removal of trade barriers, and encouraged regional connectivity through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).