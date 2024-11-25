Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan committed to women’s rights, end to violence: President Zardari

Pakistan committed to women’s rights, end to violence: President Zardari
NEWS WIRE
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed on the ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women’, that they were united in solidarity with women and girls across the world who endured violence in many forms. “This day serves as a reminder to intensify our efforts to end violence against women and girls,” he said in a message on the observance of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on November 25. On this day, he reaffirmed commitment to protect the rights of women, provide them with a safe and enabling environment, and reduce gender-based violence.  “We need to empower women by providing them education, focusing on their skill-building and ensuring their financial independence. It is also essential to raise awareness about women’s rights and eliminate violence against them,” he stressed.  The president said that violence against women was a pervasive human rights issue that affected nearly one in three women globally.  The urgency for immediate and collective action could be gauged from the fact that thousands of women lost their lives annually in acts of violence, he observed.  “This year’s theme “Every 10 Minutes, a Woman is Killed. #NoExcuse.

Maryam Nawaz meets ADB director Dr. Emma Xiaoqin to boost cooperation

UNiTE to End Violence against Women” calls upon us to increase investments in prevention strategies, survivor support, and systemic reforms to address this grave violation of human rights”, President House Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.

The president said Pakistan stood committed to this cause, aligning its national efforts with this global call to action.

Former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto championed the rights of women, he said, adding in her address at the Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing in 1995, she called for economic independence, social equality, and education of women.

‘She firmly believed in creating a society free from exploitation and maltreatment of women where they could rise to the highest level in politics, business, diplomacy, and other spheres of life,” he further added.

Ishaq Dar, Belarusian FM discuss bilateral ties

The president expressed his satisfaction that in Pakistan,  they were making meaningful efforts to end violence against women.

“We have enacted laws to protect them against sexual violence, and harassment at workplaces. Pakistan has also established Family Protection Centres and Women’s Crisis Shelters and increased access to counselling, helplines, and legal aid.  Yet, we still have a long way to go. Violence continues to limit women’s access to education, employment, and equal opportunities, particularly for those in vulnerable communities,” he added.

Through their collective efforts, President Zardari said, they could create a safer environment where no woman was subjected to violence.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024