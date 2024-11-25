Pakistan Shaheens to take on Sri Lanka ‘A’ in 50-over series today

LAHORE - Mohammad Huraira-led Pakistan Shaheens will take on ‘A’ in the three-match 50-over series from 25 November onwards after Shaheens won the two-match four-day series 1-0.

The first one-dayer will be played today(Monday) at the Islamabad Club while the second and third match will take place on 27 and 29 November, respectively at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.From the Shaheens red-ball squad, five players, including skipper Huraira, Abdul Faseeh, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat and Rohail Nazir have been joined by Abdul Samad, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, M Haris, M Imran Jnr, M Imran Randhawa Sharoon Siraj, Sirajuddin and Ubaid Shah for the 50-over series.

Among the nine players who have joined the squad for the one-dayers, all-rounder Imran Randhawa and pacer Ubaid, who comes fresh off an 11-wicket match haul in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, have received their maiden call-ups to the Shaheens team.In 2024, Pakistan Shaheens have played five 50-over games of which they won the two in Darwin against Bangladesh ‘A’ and Northern Territory in August while the three match home series against Bangladesh ‘A’ ended 1-0 after two matches were washed out at the Islamabad Club in August as well.

‘A’ will be led by international Nuwanidu Fernando while Lahiru Udara, Sahan Arachchige, Dushan Hemantha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka and Nipun Ransika have joined the squad for the 50-over matches.

Pakistan Shaheens captain M Huraira said: “It is such a privilege for me to be leading this talented bunch of youngsters. We have a balanced squad and are looking forward to do well in the series.“Sri Lanka ‘A’ did really well to challenge us towards the back end of the red-ball series and we expect the same in the 50-overs so that makes it all the more exciting.

“Our group has prepared well for the white-ball leg and we are going to play positive game and execute our plans precisely,” he said and added: “It is great to see players are getting chance to represent Pakistan Shaheens after doing well in the domestic circuit.

‘A’ captain Nuwanidu Fernando said: “It is a great opportunity for me to be leading the ‘A’ side here in Pakistan for the 50-over matches. Some of our players really had a good time in the middle during the red-ball series which will surely help us hit the ground running in the one-dayers.

“They (Pakistan Shaheens) have got a young squad so our aim would be to put them under pressure with quality batting and bowling during the series. It is vital that the young players in our squad make the most of this opportunity to stake a claim in the national team.”

PAKISTAN SHAHEENS SQUAD: M Huraira (captain), Abdul Faseeh, Abdul Samad, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, M Haris, M Imran Jnr, M Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir, Sharoon Siraj, Sirajuddinand Ubaid Shah.

‘A’ SQUAD:Nuwanidu Fernando (captain), Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, PasinduSooriyabandara, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha, DinuraKalupahana, Dushan Hemantha, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Wanuja Sahan, Eshan Malinga, Dilshan Madushanka and Nipun Ransika.