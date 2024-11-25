Monday, November 25, 2024
Past in Perspective

“I declare to you that woman must not depend upon the protection of man, but must be taught to protect herself, and there I take my stand.” –Susan B. Anthony

Past in Perspective
November 25, 2024
The Women’s Suffrage Movement, a pivotal chapter in history, tirelessly campaigned for women’s right to vote, challenging societal norms and political structures. Spanning decades, from the late 19th to early 20th centuries, suf­fragists and suffragettes worldwide advocated for equality and political representation. Led by cou­rageous figures like Susan B. Anthony, Emmeline Pankhurst, and others, they organized marches, protests, and endured hardships, demanding fun­damental rights. Their resilience and determina­tion paved the way for the ratification of the 19th Amendment in the United States and subsequent global movements, reshaping democracy and fos­tering gender equality, leaving an indelible mark on the fight for human rights.

