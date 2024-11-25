People of Sindh rejected PTI’s protest call: Nasir Shah

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that the citizens of Sindh, especially Karachi and Hyderabad, have rejected the PTI protest.

He said this while talking to the media at the Sindh Craft Festival under the Sindh Cultural Department. He said that the founder of PTI would have to apologize to the people, establishment and government for the events of May 9. PTI is protesting despite the court order, it is beyond understanding to record their protest. PTI founder had waved a blank paper to gather the sympathies of the people out of fear of losing his government, which was called a cipher, where is that cipher today, Shah questioned.

Nasir Shah said that it was the duty of the provincial government to provide security to the people. People in the urban areas of KPK feel insecured, innocent people are being massacred on a daily basis in Kurram Agency but all the attention of the provincial government is focused on attacking the federation, he said and added that the people were fed up with the protests of PTI as it announced marches towards federal capital in a span of couple of months.

Robber beaten to death in Karachi’s Jauhar

A suspected robber was lynched in Gulistan-i-Jauhar afternoon, police and rescue services said.

Sharea Faisal SHO Faisal Gul Khawaja told that three robbers barged into a house in Block-15, but some family members overpowered one of them at the entrance.

While the other two robbers managed to flee, the family members subjected the suspect to a severe beating. The SHO said that the suspect died on the spot. The body was shifted to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities.

Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed said the deceased suspect suffered multiple injuries caused by hard and blunt weapons. The officer said the identity of the deceased could not be ascertained till late in the night.