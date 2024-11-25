PM asks NA, Punjab speakers to address PPP’s concerns

LAHORE - Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has instructed National Assembly and Punjab Assembly speakers to take active steps to address concerns raised by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on a number of issues. The directive came during a consultative session held in Model Town, Lahore, to review the current political climate.

It is to be mentioned here that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, a couple of days back, had raised concerns regarding his party’s grievances especially in the Punjab province and urged Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to look into it.

The Model Town meeting included National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan.

According to officials, discussions focused on the PPP’s grievances as well as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, which have raised concerns of potential political instability.

To ease tensions with the PPP, the prime minister had previously set up a committee dedicated to resolving their issues.