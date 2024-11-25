Police arrest several JI activists from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami spokesperson Aamir Baloch on Sunday said several workers of the JI had been rounded up in the spree of arrests in different areas. “There are reports of arrest of multiple individuals belonging to JI in Islamabad as well, while some of our activists have gone missing in various areas,” Baloch said. JI worker Sohaib Arshad was arrested from Jhangi Syedan Bazaar. Common citizens were also being arrested as police nabbed whoever went to the market, he said, demanding release of common citizens including JI supporters.