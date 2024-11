HYDERABAD - Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals, on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered mainpuri from their possession. SHO Pinyari police station Inspector Liaquat Ali acting on a tip-off with his staff, arrested two drug peddlers Hassan Mirali and Zafar Jatou and recovered a huge quantity of mainpuri packets from their possession. Police have registered a case against the accused under gutka and mainpuri Act.