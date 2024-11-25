President of Belarus to visit Pakistan today

ISLAMABAD - President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko will undertake a three-day official visit to Pakistan from today.

In a statement, Foreign Office said the President Lukashenko will hold extensive talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and discuss areas of bilateral cooperation and engagement.

Several agreements and Memorandum of Understandings will also be signed during the visit. The visit of the President of Belarus reflects the strong and growing partnership between Pakistan and Belarus. Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi welcomed a 68-member high-level delegation from Belarus upon their arrival in Islamabad.

The delegation included Belarus’ Foreign Minister, Minister for Energy Minister, Minister for Justice, Minister for Transport, Minister for Natural Resources, Minister for Emergency Situations, and Chairman of the Military Industry Committee. Moreover, 43 prominent business personalities from Belarus are also part of the delegation.

The Interior Minister also met with Foreign Minister of Belarus, Maxim Ryzhenkov, and Energy Minister. He welcomed the delegation to Islamabad and expressed that the government and people of Pakistan are eagerly awaiting the visit of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Mohsin Naqvi emphasized that the president’s visit is crucial in strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries.