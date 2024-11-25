PTI Chief declares protest call final after meeting Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan declared the protest call as “final” on Monday following a meeting with the party's founder, .

Barrister Gohar and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government spokesperson Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif met at Adiala Jail for an hour and a half to discuss the protest plan in Islamabad.

Speaking informally to a journalist while traveling later, Barrister Gohar confirmed, “This is the final call. It will not be called off.” When asked about ongoing negotiations with the government, he responded, “We will share details soon. Yes, they are happening.”

On November 24, PTI workers from across the country began heading to Islamabad’s D-Chowk in response to 's call for protest. A PTI convoy, led by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi, departed from Swabi and has reportedly reached the outskirts of Islamabad.