PTI founder can’t be released through an executive order, says Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that the PTI founder should prove his innocence in the court as he could not be released through an executive order.

“Only the courts have the authority to release the PTI founder, who is in jail on charges of theft, fraud, and sedition”, he said while addressing a press conference in Model Town, Lahore. The minister emphasized that the charges against the PTI leader were of serious nature and he was in jail not because of any legal requirements.

Ahsan Iqbal highlighted that during the PTI regime, the PML-N leaders sought justice from the courts without appealing to the government for intervention. Referring to the ongoing cases against the PTI leader, Iqbal stated that there was undeniable evidence against him in the Tosha Khana and Al-Qadir Trust cases. His legal team is merely using delaying tactics. Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi, despite securing bail, avoids court appearances, knowing she may not escape punishment.

Ahsan Iqbal accused the PTI of attempting to derail Pakistan’s progress, saying, “The PTI wants to sabotage the nation’s journey of development once again, but we will not allow Pakistan to be harmed for the ego of one individual.” He pointed to the improving economic indicators, such as a bullish stock market, and reassured the public that the government is taking steps to maintain law and order, apologizing for any inconvenience caused by road closures.

The minister criticized the PTI for acting like a terrorist organization during the May 9 incidents, asserting that the group’s actions have revealed their true intentions. “The PTI invites external powers to interfere in Pakistan’s affairs, which no patriot can condone,” he said. He added that repeated calls for protests and sit-ins by the PTI have been rejected by the people, who now see through their agenda of creating chaos.

He also called out KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for neglecting his responsibilities in Kurram and Parachinar, where law and order issues persist, while resources are diverted to PTI protests.

Referring to the PTI founder’s leadership, Ahsan Iqbal remarked, “The same person portrayed as a champion of the constitution halted the RTS system during the 2018 elections, accepted 190 million pounds of public money from the British government, and used it for personal benefit through the Al-Qadir Trust.”

He criticized the PTI for its detrimental impact on Pakistan’s foreign relations, citing its alleged attacks on key partnerships with China, the US and Saudi Arabia. He said the PTI’s baseless accusations against CPEC, claims of an American conspiracy, and Bushra Bibi’s recent false statement about Saudi Arabia have all harmed Pakistan’s diplomatic ties.

The minister announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would present a comprehensive five-year economic vision on November 28. He condemned PTI lawmakers for engaging in disruptive politics while continuing to enjoy parliamentary perks and privileges. Answering a question, Iqbal expressed regret over the inconvenience caused by road closures, but emphasized that these measures are essential for the security of the state.