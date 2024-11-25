PTI leadership not seen anywhere in Lahore, claims Azma

LAHORE - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Sunday said that the people of Punjab had rejected the PTI’s call for protest as its leadership was not seen anywhere in Lahore. Talking to the media after visiting different areas of Lahore, the information minister noted that most markets and roads in Lahore remained open, and no revolutionary members of PTI were seen anywhere. Azma Bokhari added that the leadership of the PTI, whom she called a “Fitna party, was missing in Lahore, and there were no reports of people taking to the streets. The information minister visited Lakshmi Chowk, Shimla Pahari, Haji Camp, and the Railway Station. Azma Bokhari also visited the Bus Terminal, Minar-e-Pakistan, Azadi Flyover, Inner City areas, The Mall, GPO Chowk, and Chairing Cross Chowk to assess the traffic flow and law and order situation in Lahore. On this occasion, she said that all roads in Lahore were open and daily life was functioning normally. She pointed out that most markets in the city were also open. “I didn’t see a single revolutionary from the PTI in Lahore. No significant movement of PTI workers has been reported anywhere in Punjab either,” she concluded.