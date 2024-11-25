PTI protests disrupt supply chains, trigger price hike in Hazara

Abbottabad - Protests and rallies by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday once again disrupted daily life and vital supply chains across the country, causing a surge in prices of essential goods and severe shortages in the Hazara division. The brunt of the crisis is being borne by the region’s poor and middle-class communities.

The protests have led to road blockages and transportation delays, critically affecting the delivery of perishable goods. In Hazara division, markets are experiencing price hikes in fruits and vegetables. Grapes, apples, bananas, and other seasonal fruits have seen price increases of up to Rs100 per kilogram or per dozen. Consumers who previously purchased these items at standard rates now find them unaffordable, with vendors citing supply chain disruptions as the main culprit.

Vegetables are similarly impacted. Tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, staples for most households, are either unavailable or being sold at exorbitant rates. Market vendors warn that if the protests persist, the availability of these essentials may decline further, intensifying the crisis. The economic impact is particularly severe on poor and middle-class households. Families already managing tight budgets now find themselves unable to purchase essential items like fresh fruits and vegetables, further exacerbating their hardships.