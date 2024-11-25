Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

PTI protests disrupt supply chains, trigger price hike in Hazara

NEWS WIRE
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Quetta

Abbottabad  -  Protests and rallies by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday once again disrupted daily life and vital supply chains across the country, causing a surge in prices of essential goods and severe shortages in the Hazara division. The brunt of the crisis is being borne by the region’s poor and middle-class communities.

The protests have led to road blockages and transportation delays, critically affecting the delivery of perishable goods. In Hazara division, markets are experiencing price hikes in fruits and vegetables. Grapes, apples, bananas, and other seasonal fruits have seen price increases of up to Rs100 per kilogram or per dozen. Consumers who previously purchased these items at standard rates now find them unaffordable, with vendors citing supply chain disruptions as the main culprit.

Vegetables are similarly impacted. Tomatoes, onions, and potatoes, staples for most households, are either unavailable or being sold at exorbitant rates. Market vendors warn that if the protests persist, the availability of these essentials may decline further, intensifying the crisis. The economic impact is particularly severe on poor and middle-class households. Families already managing tight budgets now find themselves unable to purchase essential items like fresh fruits and vegetables, further exacerbating their hardships.

Maryam Nawaz meets ADB director Dr. Emma Xiaoqin to boost cooperation

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024