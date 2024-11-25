Punjab government announces winter vacations

Punjab's Secretary of Schools, , has confirmed that winter holidays in the province will begin on December 20 and continue until January 10, 2025.

In related news, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced the postponement of the intermediate practical exams originally scheduled for Monday due to a public holiday declared by the federal government in the twin cities.

Tanveer Asghar Awan, Controller of Examinations, stated that a new date for the postponed exams will be announced later. However, practical exams for Intermediate Physics, Health, and Physical Education in districts outside Rawalpindi will proceed as per the original schedule.