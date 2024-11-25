Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab government announces winter vacations

Punjab government announces winter vacations
Web Desk
4:53 PM | November 25, 2024
National

Punjab's Secretary of Schools, Khalid Nazir Watto, has confirmed that winter holidays in the province will begin on December 20 and continue until January 10, 2025.

In related news, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has announced the postponement of the intermediate practical exams originally scheduled for Monday due to a public holiday declared by the federal government in the twin cities.

Tanveer Asghar Awan, Controller of Examinations, stated that a new date for the postponed exams will be announced later. However, practical exams for Intermediate Physics, Health, and Physical Education in districts outside Rawalpindi will proceed as per the original schedule.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024