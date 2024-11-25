Punjab government eases smog restrictions as air quality improves

The Punjab government has further relaxed restrictions due to a decrease in smog intensity, as confirmed by an official notification from the Director General of Environment, Dr. Imran Hamed Sheikh.

The updated guidelines permit construction work to resume in Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, and Faisalabad, and brick kilns using zig-zag technology are now allowed to operate. Both government and private offices can function at full capacity.

The notification also states that heavy traffic will be permitted to enter these districts from Monday to Thursday but will remain banned from Friday to Sunday. The 8 PM closure of shops, markets, and shopping malls remains in effect, while indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants can continue until 10 PM. Additionally, barbecues will be required to install hood systems to reduce air pollution.