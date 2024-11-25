Monday, November 25, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Punjab government eases smog restrictions as air quality improves

Punjab government eases smog restrictions as air quality improves
Web Desk
4:00 PM | November 25, 2024
National

The Punjab government has further relaxed restrictions due to a decrease in smog intensity, as confirmed by an official notification from the Director General of Environment, Dr. Imran Hamed Sheikh.

The updated guidelines permit construction work to resume in Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, and Faisalabad, and brick kilns using zig-zag technology are now allowed to operate. Both government and private offices can function at full capacity.

The notification also states that heavy traffic will be permitted to enter these districts from Monday to Thursday but will remain banned from Friday to Sunday. The 8 PM closure of shops, markets, and shopping malls remains in effect, while indoor and outdoor dining at restaurants can continue until 10 PM. Additionally, barbecues will be required to install hood systems to reduce air pollution.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1732512617.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024