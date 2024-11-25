Qatar defeats Bahrain by 13 Runs

Qatar continued their winning streak in the 2024 T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier B, defeating Bahrain by 13 runs on Monday. This marks Qatar’s fourth consecutive victory, bringing them closer to the T20 World Cup Asia–East Asia-Pacific Regional Final.

Batting first, Qatar set an imposing target of 185 runs, losing only two wickets. Imal Liyanage led the charge with a stellar 78 off 49 balls, including seven fours and three sixes. Mohammad Ahnaff added a composed 60 off 50 balls, while Muhammad Tanveer provided fireworks at the end with 30 runs off just seven deliveries, smashing one four and four sixes.

On the bowling front, Amir Farooq’s five-wicket haul proved decisive. He took two early wickets in the second over and continued to dominate, dismissing key Bahrain batters, including Asif Ali and Fiaz Ahmed, while conceding just 32 runs in his four overs. Muhammad Jabir and Ikramullah Khan also contributed with crucial wickets.

For Bahrain, skipper Haider Ali fought valiantly, scoring 68 off 48 balls, hitting four fours and four sixes. However, his efforts weren’t enough as Bahrain fell short of the target.

Qatar's all-round performance has firmly established them as a top contender in the qualifiers.