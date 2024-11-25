Monday, November 25, 2024
Railway line cleared blocked by overturning of container

Staff Reporter
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

LODHRAN  -  A shipping container loaded with 30,000-litre chemical turned turtle near railway track at Jalalpur Mor Lodhran here on Sunday. According to Rescue officials, the container, carrying ethylhexanol chemical from Karachi to Lahore, skidded off the road, hit a wall and turned turtle. The front part of the container broke off and fell near the railway line. Later on, the Rescue teams successfully conducted an operation and cleared the railway track for trains operation. The container was straightened with the help of a crane.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Rauf Mahr and Assistant Commissioner Lodhran Irum Shahzadi reached the incident site and supervised the line clearing operation.

The container driver received minor injuries who was provided the first aid.

