Monday, November 25, 2024
Regional Ombudsman’s Office disposes of 60 complaints

Our Staff Reporter
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR  -  The Regional Office of the Federal Ombudsman in Bahawalpur division has disposed of 60 complaints, which were filed against different government departments. Official sources said Commissioner Informal Resolution of Disputes (IRD) Khalid Nazir Khan conducted hearing into over 190 complaints and applications, filed against different federal departments including Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Sui Gas Company Limited, Passport Office, NADRA and others. Out of over 190 applications/complaints, 60 were disposed of. The Commissioner IRD ordered to provide relief to the complainants. “The complainants, who filed their applications regarding the electricity bills, were provided relief worth Rs. 2 million,” they said, adding that MEPCO officials were also directed to change 30 defective electricity meters.

ROHI FESTIVAL FROM NOV 29

A three-day Rohi Festival will start from Nov 29 at Derawar Fort in Cholistan desert to highlight local culture and values. The Cholistan Development Authority and Bahawalpur Arts Council are jointly organising the festival. On the first day of the festival, scouts camps would be held at Derawar Fort. On the second day on Nov 30, Cholistan desert marathon race, camel show, mushaira, folk music show, cultural show and other programs will be held.  On Dec 1, desert motor bike.

