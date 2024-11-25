Roads partially reopened in Lahore amid ongoing PTI protests

Several roadblocks in Lahore have been cleared, offering some relief to commuters as traffic begins to flow again at key locations, including Data Darbar, Azadi Chowk, and Shahdara. Authorities have managed to remove containers and trucks, allowing one lane for vehicles to pass. However, traffic disruptions remain a concern, with the possibility of reclosures should an emergency arise. Police presence has been increased in these areas to ensure safety and manage the situation.

Despite these improvements, major challenges persist in the city’s transport system. Multiple sections of the Lahore Motorways remain closed for the fourth consecutive day due to the ongoing protests, causing significant disruption. Bus terminals, including General Bus Stand, Badami Bagh, and Bund Road, have also remained shut, affecting daily commuters and transport services.

The closure of bus terminals has placed a heavy burden on transporters, with the President of the All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation stating that the shutdowns have resulted in financial losses running into the millions. He emphasized that transporters have no political ties and expressed frustration over the lack of communication from the government or local authorities.

Meanwhile, the protests led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have now entered their second day, with roads connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi still blocked. These demonstrations have triggered widespread disruption, affecting both local transportation and the broader travel infrastructure.

With the situation still fluid, it remains to be seen how quickly authorities will be able to restore full access to key routes and resume normal operations.