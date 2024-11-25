Monday, November 25, 2024
Rs2.4m released for medical expenses of cops, families

NEWS WIRE
November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar released another Rs2.4 million for medical expenses of the police employees and their families. A spokesperson said that Sub-Inspector Muhammad Mehdi of Mandi Bahauddin was provided Rs 9 lakh for major leg surgery, lady constable Sonia Akhtar of Multan was given Rs. 3 lakh for medical expenses. Lady constable Naheed Saleem of Lahore also received Rs. 3 lakh for medical expenses. DSP Raja Fayaz-ul-Haq was given Rs250,000 for treatment of his wife. Sargodha police’s Sub-Inspector Muhammad Yaqoob was given Rs200,000 for treatment of his leg. Sub-Inspector Shahid Mahmood Khan and sanitary worker Zulfiqar Ali were given Rs100,000 each for medical expenses.

Retired Inspector Manzoor Ahmad and Sub-Inspector Noor Khan were given Rs. 100,000 each for medical expenses.

