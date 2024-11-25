Russian security chief Shoygu meets Afghan officials in Kabul to strengthen ties

Russia and Afghanistan on Monday discussed ways to bolster political relations, and economic cooperation as Moscow has announced it will remove the “Islamic Emirate’s” name from Moscow’s blacklist.

The discussions, focused on enhancing trade and transit activities and encouraging Russian investments, took place during a meeting in Kabul between Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, and Russian Secretary of the National Security Council, Sergey Shoigu, according to a statement from the office of Afghanistan’s Deputy Prime Minister.

The meeting was attended by Nooruddin Azizi, minister of Industry and Commerce, Minister of Economy Qari Din Mohammad Hanif, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Zamir Kabulov, Russian president’s special representative for Afghanistan, and several other officials from both countries.

Kabulov also met with Afghanistan’s top diplomat, Amir Khan Muttaqi on Sunday.

Baradar asserted that his country has become a hub for economic cooperation, trade, and transit in the region “with the restoration of security and stability.”

He added that Kabul has banned the cultivation of narcotics and eliminated groups that harm Afghanistan and the region’s security and economy.

Seeking Moscow’s support vis-à-vis Kabul’s exports, he expressed his country’s willingness to play an effective role in strengthening the North-South Economic Corridor, aiming to establish economic connectivity in the region and resolve existing challenges.

Shoigu, for his part, stated that his visit was undertaken at the direction of the Russian President Vladimir Putin and expressed Moscow’s interest in increasing the level of bilateral cooperation with Afghanistan.

He also announced that “to expand political and economic relations between the two countries, the “Islamic Emirate’s name would soon be removed from Russia’s blacklist.”

Russia also voiced its support for the Afghan-Trans project and expressed readiness to commence practical economic cooperation, especially following agreements made during the Saint Petersburg Economic Forum.

The two sides emphasized the creation of a joint governmental commission to foster extensive cooperation in trade, transit, and investment.