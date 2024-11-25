Seminar held on balancing population, resources

Abbottabad - A one-day seminar titled “Balance Between Population and Resources” was organised by the Population Welfare Department in Abbottabad, which was attended by the Director General of the Population Welfare Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the seminar, speakers emphasized the growing pressures on natural resources, including land, water, energy, and food, due to rapid population growth. They warned that unchecked growth adversely affects economic progress, quality of life, and environmental stability.

The seminar highlighted family planning as a key solution for optimizing resource use and improving living standards. Public education on the consequences of overpopulation was identified as essential, with suggestions to integrate topics such as environmental protection, resource conservation, and responsible family behaviour into educational curricula.

Speakers also pointed out the environmental challenges linked to population imbalance, such as deforestation, pollution, and climate change. They underlined that aligning population growth with resource availability is crucial to safeguarding the environment for future generations.

The Population Welfare Department’s initiatives, including awareness campaigns and expert-led seminars, were praised as positive steps toward promoting public understanding of this national priority. The seminar concluded with a call for collaborative efforts, emphasizing that both government policies and active public participation are essential to achieving a balanced, self-sufficient, and prosperous nation.