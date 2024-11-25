Several food points penalised over hygiene rules violations

MULTAN - The food safety teams took action against non-standard food production and delivery units and imposed heavy fine over hygiene rules violations. According to details, a water plant on Jalalpur Road was closed till improvement due to water sample failure.

Similarly, Rs. 80,000 fine was imposed on Sweets and Bakers at Bilal Chowk, Sohan Halwa Unit at Chowk Fawara and Bakery at Chowk Khuni Burj for dirt in the production area, lack of food grade certificates for hacking, infestation of insects in storage area and not keeping food under cover. Similarly, a meat shop at Delhi Gate was fined Rs 30,000 for finding dead flies on meat and storing meat in a dirty freezer.

Apart from this, Rs. 32,000 fine was imposed on three milk shops at Chah Barangwala Nawabpur Road, Saidanwali Khohi and Sewra Chowk for selling adulterated milk.

Furthermore, a bakery production unit at 557/EB Road, Adda Machhiwal, was fined Rs. 20,000 for using rotten eggs in food preparation, while a grocery store at Adda 86 Vehari was fined Rs 10,000 for selling China salt.

Additionally, Rs. 35,000 fine was imposed on three sweets and bakers on Tulamba Road and Khan Town Mian Channu for using open color in food preparation, finding dead bees in milk and improper storage of food. A superstore at Hussaini Chowk Kacha Khoh was fined Rs. 30,000 for presence of expired drinks.

107 brick kilns razed in November

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) demolished 107 brick kilns over violation of zigzag technology during the last three weeks. Talking to APP here on Sunday, EPA Assistant Director Hameed Akhtar said the teams of the department along with district administration and agriculture department were carrying out joint surveillance to prevent smog.

He said the EPA teams were ensuring monitoring of brick kilns and industrial units while one squad was deployed for surveillance of stubble burning. He further informed that 122 cases were got registered against brick kilns owners and sealed 11 brick kilns over violations. He said the teams carried out 389 inspections and imposed over Rs 2.2 million fine on brick kilns.

Similarly, the EPA teams also paid visits to 104 industrial units and sealed 36 units for violations. Four industrial units were sealed, three FIRs were got registered and a fine of Rs 1 million was also imposed on the units. All possible measures were being adopted to prevent smog and the situation was gradually improving.