Sheikh Sarwar honored with lifetime achievement award for his contributions to club cricket

LAHORE - Former Joint Secretary of the Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA), Sheikh Muhammad Sarwar, met LRCA President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed in a significant recognition ceremony. Acknowledging his invaluable contributions to club cricket, Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed presented Sheikh Sarwar with a lifetime achievement award. The event was attended by senior LRCA officials, highlighting the association’s respect and gratitude for Sarwar’s decades of service. Sheikh Sarwar has a distinguished history of roles within LRCA, including serving as chairman of the tournament committee and secretary of the East Zone Lahore. He is also the president of the Fayyaz Memorial Cricket Club, an active cricket organiser, and has managed various teams under the Lahore Region Cricket banner. Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Sheikh Sarwar thanked Kh Nadeem Ahmed and extended his unwavering trust in his leadership. Kh Nadeem Ahmed praised Sarwar’s dedication. “Individuals like Sheikh Sarwar are priceless assets to our club cricket. Their contributions will always be remembered and cherished.”