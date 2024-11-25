Shortage of Gas in Walton

With the onset of winter, resi­dents of Madina Colony, Wal­ton, and neighbouring areas are grappling with a severe shortage of gas supply, exacerbating the hard­ships of an already burdened pop­ulace. Adding to their woes, LPG dealers have unjustifiably hiked prices, taking advantage of the cri­sis. Meanwhile, LESCO has failed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, subjecting citizens to pro­longed, unannounced load-shed­ding. Strangely, whenever the elec­tricity supply is suspended, the gas flow seems to resume, raising questions about the coordination between these utilities.

Citizens appeal to the Chief Min­ister of Punjab and relevant de­partmental heads to intervene and alleviate the distress caused by these government bodies, whose inefficiency and exploit­ative practices are compounding the public’s suffering.

MICHAEL KAROLUS,

Lahore.