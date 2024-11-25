Shortage of Gas in Walton

With the onset of winter, residents of Madina Colony, Walton, and neighbouring areas are grappling with a severe shortage of gas supply, exacerbating the hardships of an already burdened populace. Adding to their woes, LPG dealers have unjustifiably hiked prices, taking advantage of the crisis. Meanwhile, LESCO has failed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply, subjecting citizens to prolonged, unannounced load-shedding. Strangely, whenever the electricity supply is suspended, the gas flow seems to resume, raising questions about the coordination between these utilities.
Citizens appeal to the Chief Minister of Punjab and relevant departmental heads to intervene and alleviate the distress caused by these government bodies, whose inefficiency and exploitative practices are compounding the public’s suffering.
MICHAEL KAROLUS,
Lahore.