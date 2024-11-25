Monday, November 25, 2024
Sikh Yatrees from India visit Gurdwara Dera Sahib

November 25, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  A special delegation of Sikh Yatrees from India visited Gurdwara Dera Sahib here on Sunday, where they were warmly welcomed by Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora. The Yatrees also paid their respects at the shrine of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, situated inside the gurdwara. Minister Arora presented them with ‘Saroopas’ (holy scriptures), enabling them to perform religious rituals. The delegation, along with the provincial minister, also paid obeisance, visited the ‘Shaheedi Ashnan’ (martyrdom bath) area, and partook in the ‘Prashad’ (holy offering). The pilgrims listened to recitation of Guru Granth Sahib and engaged in various religious ceremonies, which was a spiritually enriching experience that deepened their connection to Sikhism’s sacred teachings. As part of their five-day pilgrimage, the delegation would visit other Gurdwaras to perform religious rites. The delegation is being led by Kanwaljeet Singh Cheema, and includes Gurbachan Harbhajan Bhinder, Sukhpal Cheema, and Vineet Cheema. Ramesh Singh Arora reiterated his commitment to strengthening relations with the Sikh community and enhancing the government support for religious affairs of the Sikh community.

