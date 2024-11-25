Siri Paye: A winter delight for food lovers on weekend

PESHAWAR - As the temperature in Peshawar drops, the city’s rich culinary tradition heats up, drawing food enthusiasts from far and wide of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. The winter season in Peshawar has become synonymous with the mouthwatering delicacy of siri paye, a dish famous for its deep, rich flavors and high nutritional value, making it a perfect choice for the colder months for food lovers. Peshawar, renowned for its hospitality and warmth, inviting atmosphere, is particularly known for siri paye—a dish prepared from the pure meat of sacrificial animals, especially cows, oxen, and buffaloes. The dish is a mix of slow-cooked meat and bones, simmered for hours to release the rich flavors and nutritious elements that have become a winter staple in the city. As winter sets in, the demand for siri paye increases dramatically, especially in popular areas like Qissa Khwani Bazaar, Hashtnagri, Namak Mandi in city and Fawara Chowk in the cantonment area. These spots are bustling with locals and visitors alike, eager to savor the delicacy. One such visitor, Waris Khan Khattak, a public sector employee from Karak, spoke to APP about his trip to Peshawar for the express purpose of enjoying the dish. “My family’s visit to Peshawar is never complete without tasting the delectable cuisine here,” said Khattak, adding, “The siri paye in Namak Mandi is particularly famous across the province.” Dr Riaz Khan, Principal Medical Officer at Government Hospital Pabbi Nowshera said, “The dish is not only delicious but also highly nutritious, particularly beneficial for people with low protein levels, weak bones, or anemia.” He said, “The dish provides a healthy boost to energy, making it a popular choice during the cold months.” One of the prominent sellers of siri paye in the city is Umar Ali, who runs a family-owned restaurant called “Nika Haji Nazeer Ahmed Paye,” commonly known as Nika Siri Paye. Umar inherited the business from his father 32 years ago, who himself carried on the legacy of his father, Naik Mohammad, known as Nika, who is believed to have introduced siri paye to the city before partition. “Despite rising meat prices, the demand for siri paye remains high during the winter, and it has always been a profitable business,” Umar shared. The dish is made by slow-cooking the meat and bones in a clay pot over low heat for up to 20 hours, which helps retain the rich flavors. It is then served in traditional clay bowls, with larger bowls costing around Rs700 and smaller portions available for Rs300 to Rs 350. According to Umar, while business was once brisk with daily sales of two to three mwwaunds of siri paye, inflation has had an impact, and now he only manages to sell one maund a day. Despite this, the dish remains a strong attraction for both local residents and visitors from other districts and even overseas Pakistanis. The popularity of siri paye is not limited to Peshawar’s residents. International food bloggers, like Thai vlogger Mark Wiens, who visited in 2018, have praised the dish, calling it one of the best things they’ve tasted in Pakistan. Alongside siri paye, the colder months also bring an increased demand for other winter delights in Peshawar. The streets are filled with food stalls offering Chapli Kebabs, rice pilao, Peshawari green tea, and fried fish—each dish contributing to the city’s vibrant food culture.

Temporary stalls selling these hot favorites have sprung up across the city, catering to the growing demand for these warming dishes. The eateries at Fawara Chowk and Namak Mandi are especially crowded, with food lovers gathering late into the evening, enjoying qehwa (traditional tea) and exchanging stories in the winter chill. In a city where food and tradition are closely intertwined, the winter months bring both a rich culinary experience and a thriving business for local food vendors. Despite the challenges posed by inflation, siri paye remains a symbol of Peshawar’s enduring food legacy—its irresistible flavors drawing people from all walks of life to experience the essence of the city’s hospitality, one bowl at a time.