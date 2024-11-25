Six visitors drown as boat capsizes near Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi

Six visitors tragically drowned when their boat capsized near Karachi’s Ibrahim Hyderi on Monday, quoting local fishermen. The passengers were reportedly en route to attend a fair at Bundle Island when the incident occurred.

According to Yunus Khaskheli, a local fishermen's leader, the boat overturned after venturing into deep waters. Local divers are actively searching for the missing individuals, while rescue operations continue with authorities and locals coordinating efforts to locate and recover the victims.

This tragedy follows a similar incident earlier this year. On March 5, a fishing boat carrying approximately 50 fishermen capsized in the Arabian Sea near Thatta, as reported by the Fisher Folk Forum. The vessel sank in Hajamro Creek, situated between Karachi and Thatta.