Smog: 18 cases registered, 12 violators arrested

LAHORE - The Punjab police registered 18 cases and arrested 12 individuals during a crackdown on people and units violating anti-smog laws across the province, including Lahore.

According to a police spokesman, 362 people were fined over Rs5.5 lakh, and 29 people were issued warnings. Additionally, the police received seven complaints about crop residue burning, 266 about vehicles emitting excessive smoke, and two about brick kilns using outdated technology.

This year, a total of 3,644 individuals were arrested, and 3,014 cases were registered in the anti-smog crackdown.

As many as 38,290 people were fined a total of Rs. 96 million, and warnings were issued to 6,916 people. Furthermore, 1,974 complaints were received about crop residue burning, 30,811 for vehicles emitting heavy smoke, 347 for industrial activity, 1,361 about brick kilns, and 327 about other violations of anti-smog laws.

During last 24 hours, 4,865 excessive smoke-emitting vehicles were challaned, 445 were impounded, and two fitness certificates were suspended.

This year, 835,259 vehicles emitting excessive smoke were issued challans, 168,467 vehicles were impounded, and the fitness certificates of 10,064 vehicles were suspended.