Sri Lanka and Bangladesh triumphant in Blind T20 Cricket World Cup

LAHORE - On the second day of the 4th T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, organized by the Pakistan Blind Cricket Council, and Bangladesh claimed impressive victories.

At the Ghani Institute Cricket Ground, DHA, won the toss and elected to bowl first against Afghanistan. Afghanistan scored 120 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Captain Abasin led the way with 44 runs, including 4 boundaries, while Sharafat contributed a solid 38 runs. Damith Sandaruwan picked up 2 wickets for .

In response, chased the target comfortably in 12.3 overs with 2 wickets down, marking their second consecutive victory in the tournament. Chandana Deshappriya scored 54, and Damith Sandaruwan remained unbeaten with 49 runs. Sandaruwan was named Player of the Match, with the award presented by Usman Javed, Business Head of Habib Metro, and Syed Sultan Shah, President of the World Blind Cricket Council.

Meanwhile at Saeed Sports City, Bangladesh defeated Nepal by 67 runs. Batting first, Bangladesh posted a total of 179 runs in 20 overs, with captain Arif Hussain smashing 54 runs, including 6 boundaries, and Muhammad Salman adding 34 runs. Nepal, in reply, managed 112 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 20 overs. Bharat Dhapa top-scored for Nepal with 31 runs. Arif Hussain was declared Player of the Match for his outstanding performance. Today (Monday), will face Bangladesh at Bagh-e-Jinnah Ground, while Afghanistan will compete against Nepal at Ghani Institute Cricket Ground.