Systematic Change

The recent decision to hold individuals accountable, no matter their position or influence, is a welcome shift in Pakistan’s legal landscape. It is a rare but much-need­ed move that reflects a long-overdue commitment to the rule of law. This decision must not remain an isolated incident but rather serve as a precedent for similar cases. Only then can we genuinely believe that accountability is being applied uniform­ly across all levels of government and society.

For too long, Pakistan has struggled with systemic impunity, where the powerful evade justice, and the common citizen fac­es the brunt of inequality. However, the resolution of this par­ticular case offers hope that change, albeit gradual, is within reach. The establishment of accountability at the highest lev­els must filter down to the grassroots if we are to see any tan­gible improvement in governance. It is not enough for a few to be held accountable while the powerful continue to operate without consequence.

What is needed now is consistency. More decisions of this na­ture must be taken across the board, irrespective of political, social, or economic status. Until we see the rule of law applied equally to all, there can be no real reform. Pakistan’s citizens must feel that justice is not a commodity to be bought but a right to be exercised. Only then will systemic change take root.

This decision should be celebrated, but it must also be a call to action for those in positions of power. We perceive it as a signal that real change is possible, but it is only when similar actions are taken consistently that we can expect genuine, top-down trans­formation in the country’s governance and legal frameworks.