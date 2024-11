LAYYAH - Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested three rustlers of a gang and recovered cattle worth Rs 1.8 million from their possession. In a crackdown, Pir Jagi police headed by SHO Hassan Sultan raided and arrested Imran Shahzad, Jafar Hussain and Mazhar Hussain and recovered five cattle and cash from them. The police also impounded a mini truck which was used for theft. DPO Muhammad Ali Waseem has announced cash prizes for the raiding police team.