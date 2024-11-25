Trade linked to preventing attacks on Pakistan from Afghan soil: Iftikhar Malik

LAHORE - SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s former president, Iftikhar Ali Malik, said on Sunday that Kabul’s decisive action for prevention of Afghan territory use by terrorists for attacks on Pakistan could unlock immense opportunities for bilateral trade and economic growth in both neighbouring Muslim countries.

In a statement issued here, he said the region holds tremendous potential for trade, energy projects and connectivity initiatives like the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Trans-Afghanistan Pipeline. He said such mega ventures require stability and cooperation, making it imperative for both states to prioritise trust and dialogue bringing an end to perpetual menace of terrorism. He said Afghanistan, as a sovereign state, must take immediate and effective measures to ensure its territory was not exploited by hostile elements aiming to destabilise Pakistan.