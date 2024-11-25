Tributes paid to legendary poetess Parveen Shakir

ISLAMABAD - Legendary poetess Parveen Shakir was remembered on her 72nd birth anniversary across the country on Sunday. Born on November 24, 1952, in Karachi, Parveen Shakir held a master’s degree in English literature and served in Pakistan’s civil service at a distinguished level. She started writing at a very young age, both in prose and poetry, while contributing her articles both in Urdu and English newspapers. She was highly educated with two Master’s degrees, one in English literature and one in linguistics. She also held a PhD and another Master’s degree in bank administration. Her all-poetry books are collected in Mah-e-Tamam (Full Moon). She also published a collection of her newspaper columns, titled Gosha-e-Chashm (Corner of the Eye), Kaf-e-Aina (The Mirrors Edge), which was released posthumously with works from her diaries and journals. On December 26, 1994, her car collided with a bus while she was on her way to work in Islamabad. The accident resulted in her death, a great loss to the Urdu poetry. The road on which the accident took place is named after her.