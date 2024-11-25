WhatsApp outage hits Pakistan amid VPN ban concerns

Internet users across Pakistan experienced significant disruptions accessing WhatsApp on Saturday, coinciding with a recent warning from the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA) about the potential consequences of internet shutdowns and a possible ban on virtual private networks (VPNs).

Downdetector, an outage monitoring platform, recorded a peak of 207 complaints within an hour, particularly around 10 PM. Among the affected users, 67% reported difficulties sending media messages, while 16% faced issues receiving them. The disruptions were most severe in Punjab, with intermittent problems also reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Karachi in Sindh also experienced significant impacts, as shown on Downdetector’s heat map.

Industry sources confirmed the challenges in sharing media files, though the root cause of the outage remains unclear. The lack of an official explanation has led to widespread speculation, with some users linking the disruptions to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) planned protest in Islamabad on Sunday. Internet service providers faced criticism from frustrated users, particularly due to the sudden and unexpected nature of the outage.

WhatsApp disruptions have become a recurring issue in Pakistan, particularly during politically sensitive periods such as PTI demonstrations. While officials often cite technical issues or submarine cable damage, these explanations are frequently met with skepticism.

In response to the recurring connectivity issues, PTI supporters launched a campaign on X (formerly Twitter), urging Elon Musk to make Starlink—SpaceX's satellite internet service—available in Pakistan. Starlink aims to provide affordable and reliable internet access, particularly in remote areas, and many see its availability as a potential solution to mitigate connectivity problems during critical events.

The incident highlights broader concerns regarding internet freedom in Pakistan. P@SHA has warned that continued internet shutdowns and restrictions could have severe consequences for the country’s digital economy and global reputation. The association emphasizes that a free and open internet is crucial for economic stability and public confidence.

