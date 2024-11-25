Monday, November 25, 2024
Wheel-jam strike shuts down highways and schools across Balochistan

Web Desk
3:02 PM | November 25, 2024
A province-wide wheel-jam strike is being observed in Balochistan on Monday to protest the non-recovery of a 10-year-old boy, Musawir, who was abducted from a school van in Quetta several days ago. The strike, called by the victim’s family, political parties, teachers’ organizations, and transporters, has brought daily life to a standstill in many areas.

Major highways, including the N-25 Quetta-Chaman National Highway at Khanozai, Muslim Bagh, and Qila Saifullah, and the N-70 Highway at Loralai Mukhtar and Rara Hashim, have been blocked. The Quetta-Karachi National Highway has also been closed, and train services on the Quetta-Chaman section are suspended.

In addition, educational institutions in cities such as Chaman, Kohlu, and Khuzdar have been closed, with exams scheduled for the day canceled. Authorities have reported no progress in locating the abducted child, whose disappearance has sparked widespread outrage and demands for urgent action.

