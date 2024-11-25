Wiese, Gleeson help Deccan Gladiators win last-ball

Former two-time Deccan Gladiators handed the hosts Team Abu Dhabi their first defeat of the ongoing season with David Wiese's fiery innings and Richard Gleeson's three-wicket haul proving to the difference maker at Zayed Cricket Stadium. The 39-year-old Namibian international came to the middle when his side was reeling at 78/5 in 7.2 overs, and began the counter-attack straightaway with the bat.

In 12 balls, right-handed batter bludgeoned an unbeaten 42 runs, smashing four fours and four sixes, as he helped his side to 134/5 in 10 overs. Marcus Stoinis' played a key innings as well for the Gladiators after the top-order struggled. The Aussie scored 42 runs in 16 balls with three fours and four sixes in his innings.

Jonny Bairstow played the anchor role in the chase scoring 47 runs in 20 balls. But speedster Richard Gleeson flipped the game, getting Bairstow's crucial wicket, and also dismissing Mark Adair in the same over to end Team Abu Dhabi's comeback story. The hosts fell short of the target by 6 runs giving Gladiators their third straight win of the season.

Johnson Charles continued his roaring form in the limited overs cricket with a thunderous knock for the Northern Warriors as helped his side pick up a big win over Chennai Brave Jaguars. Being asked to chase 100, the West Indies star smashed 52 runs in 23 balls with four sixes and five fours to help the Warriors to a comfortable win.

Earlier, Trent Boult bowled an impressive spell, recording 11/1 in his 2 overs to restrict Chennai Braves Warriors for 99/5 in his 10 overs.