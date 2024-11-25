Wounded Bangladesh protesters receive robotic helping hand

DHAKA - Squeezing rubber-covered robotic prosthetic hands, Bangladesh protesters wounded during the deadly revolution to topple autocratic leader Sheikh Hasina test out replacement arms for their lost limbs. “I’ll be able to do some everyday tasks with this artificial hand,” said student Hafeez Mohammad Hossain, 19, whose right hand was ripped off in gunfire on August 5. It was the same day protesters stormed Hasina’s palace as she fled to India by helicopter. In the middle of the chaos, Hossain said a police officer levelled a shotgun at him and fired. He described searing pain as gun pellets lacerated his back and leg. Surgeons picked out the gunshot but were unable to save his hand. “I can’t write anymore,” Hossain said. “I’m struggling to learn how to write with my left hand.” On Thursday he was fitted with a prosthetic limb, alongside four other students who also lost their hands during the months-long protests in which at least 700 people were killed during a police crackdown. Robolife Technologies, a Bangladeshi organisation manufacturing artificial hands, said the prosthetic limbs use sensors connected to the nerves to move.