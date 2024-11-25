Zimbabwe stun Pakistan with an 80-run victory via DLS in series opener

BULAWAYO - A remarkable all-round team performance helped Zimbabwe clinch a commanding 80-run victory over Pakistan in the first ODI of the three-match series, courtesy of the DLS method, as heavy rain curtailed proceedings at Queens Sports Club on Sunday. Pakistan, chasing a target of 206, were in trouble at 60/6 in 21 overs when heavy rain halted play at Queens Sports Club. With the weather preventing any further action, the umpires called off the match, handing victory to the hosts, who were 80 runs ahead of the DLS par score. The Green Shirts had a shaky start to the run chase as both opening batters fell prey to Blessing Muzarabani inside five overs. Kamran Ghulam (17) and Mohammad Rizwan (19*) played cautiously to help the team recover but Sean Williams removed the former to break Pakistan’s momentum. The visitors slipped from 40-2 to 58-6 in quick succession with the skipper watching the wickets fall on the other end. Rizwan (19) and Aamir Jamal (0) were on the crease when the rain stopped the action. Earlier, Zimbabwe, after being invited to bat first by Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, were bowled out for 205 in the 41st over. The hosts started strongly, with openers Joylord Gumbie and Tadiwanashe Marumani adding 40 runs in the first six overs. However, their partnership ended in disappointment when Gumbie was run out after a mix-up in the sixth over. He scored 15 runs from 17 balls, including three boundaries. Marumani built brief partnerships with Dion Myers, Craig Ervine, and Sean Williams but was dismissed in the 16th over, leaving Zimbabwe at 83/4. He contributed 29 runs off 41 balls, hitting two fours and a six. After his departure, Zimbabwe’s middle order crumbled, and they were reduced to 125/7 by the 26th over. Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava then steadied the innings with a crucial 62-run partnership for the eighth wicket. Raza played a determined knock of 39 from 56 balls, including six boundaries, before being dismissed by debutant Faisal Akram in the 38th over. Faisal struck again in the same over, removing Blessing Muzarabani for a duck, reducing Zimbabwe to 187/9. Ngarava showed resilience, top-scoring with 48 runs from 52 balls, hitting six boundaries and a six. He, along with Trevor Gwandu (3*), helped Zimbabwe cross the 200-run mark with a fighting 10th-wicket stand. For Pakistan, Faisal Akram and Agha Salman were the standout bowlers, taking three wickets each. Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, and Aamir Jamal chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Scores in Brief

ZIMBABWE 205 in 40.5 overs (Ngarava 48, Raza 39; Faisal Akram 3-24, Salman 3-36) beat PAKISTAN 60/6 in 21 overs (Rizwan 19*; Raza 2-7, Muzarabani 2-9) by 80 runs (DLS method).