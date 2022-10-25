Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Monday ap­proved 10 developmental schemes of industries and roads sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 36,517.44 million. These schemes were ap­proved in the 22nd PDWP meeting of fiscal year 2022-23, presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal. The approved development schemes included Improving Work­force Readiness in Punjab Project at the cost of Rs. 23,982.702 million, Establishment of Excellence Hub(s) in the Field of Renewable Energy (Govt. Apprenticeship Training Center, Township, Lahore and Govt. College of Technology, Taxila, Dis­trict Rawalpindi) at the cost of Rs. 904.977 million, Establishment of New Small Industrial Estate in Gujrat. Revised at the cost of Rs. 4,107.955 million, Re-Construction / Construction of Road from Mian­wali - D.I. Khan Road at Chashma Lake to Allu Wali Piplan Kallourkot Road I/C 4 Nos Bridges (Old Sher Shah Soori Road) Length 8.00 km in District Mianwali at the cost of Rs. 1,418.986 million, Reconstruction / Rehabilitation / Widening & Im­provement of Metalled Road from Sanjarpur (old KLP Road) to Tillu Road (Walhar Morr).