Share:

RAWALPINDI- As many as 40 more persons reportedly suffering from the dengue virus landed in the three teaching hospitals, informed sources on Monday.

The condition of all the 40 patients is said to be out of danger, they said.

So far, a total of 4059 persons have fallen prey to the lethal dengue virus in the district, according to Health Department officials.

Three died of dengue fever in the district, they said.

The doctors are providing medical treatment to 165 dengue positive patients in Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ), the health department officials informed the media. They said that the patients admitted in allied hospitals belong to Abbottabad, Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Rawalpindi and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Also, dozens of dengue positive patients including children are being taken to private hospitals including Cantonment General Hospital Saddar, Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and Military Hospital (MH).