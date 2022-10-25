Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi has paid glowing tribute to entire artist community on In­ternational Artist Day, being celebrated around the world on Oct 25. In his statement issued here on Monday, he said that all kinds of prosperity of lan­guage, literature, civilization, and culture were the achievements of the art­ists; they have played their fundamental role in making this world a better place for everyone. Zulfi said that Alhamra was working day and night to transfer the art of great artists to the new generation. In this regard, the Pun­jab government was taking various steps for prosperity and welfare of the artist community. Today Alhamra will organise a ‘Salam Funkaar’ program to pay tribute to the artists worldwide. Meanwhile, the LAC re-launched Putli Tamasha, a fun-filled programme for children. This programme will be held every Sunday in Alhamra Hall No. 4